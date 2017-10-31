FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas Q3 profit rises, although fixed income trading slumps
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月31日 / 早上7点32分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas Q3 profit rises, although fixed income trading slumps

3 分钟阅读

* Like peers, suffers slump in fixed income trading

* Q3 net income 2 bln euros, above 1.9 bln forecast

* Revenues dip, but cost cuts and asset sale help (Adds details)

By Maya Nikolaeva

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - France’s biggest bank BNP Paribas posted an 8 percent rise in third quarter profit though the improvement was overshadowed by a weak performance at its market business.

Trading in the lender’s fixed income business fell 26 percent from a year ago, mirroring similar falls at European rivals Barclays and Deutsche Bank.

Major declines in bond trading revenue hit investment banks due to reduced client activity and low market volatility compared to a year ago, when Brexit and the U.S. election led to market turbulence.

“BNP Paribas reported in the third quarter good business development in an improved economic environment in Europe,” the bank said in a statement.

“However, the market context this quarter was unfavourable for the market activities”.

Overall, revenues fell 1.8 percent to 10.39 billion euros ($12.1 billion) over the quarter, below the 10.6 billion euros expected by analysts. Revenues were weighed down by adverse foreign exchange movements.

Fixed income trading fell 26 percent, worse than U.S rivals which on average saw a 22 percent fall in FICC (fixed income, currencies and commodities) operations, but better than a slump of more than 30 percent in that area at European peers such as UBS, Deutsche Bank and Barclays.

BNP Paribas cut its operating expenses at its corporate and institutional bank by 6.2 percent in the third quarter, which resulted from cost-savings measures launched at the beginning of 2016. It also identified 200 processes that would be automated by the end of 2018.

Overall, third quarter net income stood at 2.04 billion euros, above the 1.9 billion euros expected by analysts, boosted by a sale of a stake in Indian insurance company SBI Life.

The accounting gain also helped offset a 172 million euros goodwill impairment on its TEB Bank in Turkey where the Turkish lira depreciated by 20 percent versus the euro year-on-year.

“The beat is coming from one offs from non-operating items,” said one trader at an investment bank on BNP Paribas’ results.

$1 = 0.8595 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Jean-Michel Belot; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below