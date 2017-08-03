FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK's BOC Aviation to buy 10 Boeing aircraft for $1.25 bln
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月3日 / 凌晨5点09分 / 2 天内

HK's BOC Aviation to buy 10 Boeing aircraft for $1.25 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd said on Thursday it would buy 10 new aircraft from Boeing Co for an aggregate list price of $1.25 billion, as it looks to strengthen its future revenue stream by investing in modern, efficient and in-demand aircraft.

The Hong Kong-listed aircraft lessor said it would buy 10 new Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft for delivery in 2021.

BOC Aviation, which operates a fleet of 493 aircraft, said the actual purchase price was lower than the list price, and the deal would be funded through cash on hand, loans and borrowings.

The aircraft lessor had said in June that it would buy four 787-9 Boeing aircraft for an aggregate list price of $1.08 billion. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)

