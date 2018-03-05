FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 8:10 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Monday ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane as it continues to ponder options for a promising niche in the middle of the aircraft market.

“Bringing back the 767 (passenger version) - I just don’t see it,” Randy Tinseth, vice-president of commercial marketing, told reporters on a conference call.

There has been some speculation Boeing would revive the 767 wide-body passenger line to offer airlines a low-price backstop in case a proposed brand-new mid-market plane suffered delays, or in case Boeing decided not to go ahead with that project. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough)

