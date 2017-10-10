FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain hopes U.S. review of Bombardier decision will not be influenced by politics
2017年10月10日

Britain hopes U.S. review of Bombardier decision will not be influenced by politics

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain hopes a provisional U.S. ruling imposing tariffs on Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier will not be politically influenced when new evidence is considered, UK Business Secretary Greg Clarke said on Tuesday.

Clark said he was confident in the British government’s case as it fights the suit, which was brought by Boeing and could cost jobs in Northern Ireland, and said Britain would discuss the ruling with the United States, Canada and the two companies in the coming days. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden; Editing by Stephen Addison)

