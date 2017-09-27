FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK must stand up to U.S. over Bombardier trade ruling -opposition party leader
2017年9月27日

UK must stand up to U.S. over Bombardier trade ruling -opposition party leader

1 分钟阅读

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain must stand up to the United States to protect jobs at manufacturer Bombardier , the leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn will say on Wednesday after a U.S. decision to slap heavy duties on the firm’s planes.

“If the special relationship means anything, it must mean that we can say to Washington: that way is the wrong way,” Corbyn was due to say, according to a text of his speech at Labour’s annual conference.

“That’s clearly what’s needed in the case of Bombardier where thousands of jobs are now at stake.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

