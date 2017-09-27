FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK defence secretary says recent Boeing orders not under threat in Bombardier row
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 下午3点25分 / 21 天前

UK defence secretary says recent Boeing orders not under threat in Bombardier row

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon on Wednesday ruled out cancelling existing orders with U.S. planemaker Boeing because of its dispute with rival Bombardier but added there were other UK contracts the U.S. planemaker was seeking.

Fallon, who had earlier warned Boeing it could lose out on British contracts because of the trade dispute which could risk 4,200 Bombardier jobs in Northern Ireland, told Reuters Britain would not cancel orders for nine P-8 spy planes and 50 Apache helicopters.

But he added there were two other future contracts Boeing was expected to bid for. “We know they will be back at the door,” he said.

A UK defence official told Reuters one of the potential future contracts was a relatively small data services deal. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Amanda Ferguson; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below