May committed to helping secure Belfast Bombardier jobs -DUP
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 下午4点35分 / 21 天前

May committed to helping secure Belfast Bombardier jobs -DUP

1 分钟阅读

DUBLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up Theresa May’s minority government said the British Prime Minister is committed to working with her to secure jobs under threat in a dispute at major Belfast employer Bombardier.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government slapped heavy tariffs on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets which are partly made in Northern Ireland, potentially risking 4,200 jobs in the British province. [nL8N1M75D6

“Spoke with PM about next steps and the need to work together on this issue. Pleased she gave commitment to work with me to secure Belfast jobs,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) Arlene Foster, who earlier vowed to use her influence over the government in the dispute, said on Twitter. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Editing by Padraic Halpin)

