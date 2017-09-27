FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DUP leader says will use influence with UK govt in Bombardier dispute
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 上午9点48分 / 21 天前

DUP leader says will use influence with UK govt in Bombardier dispute

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), on whose support British Prime Minister Theresa May relies to hold power in the UK parliament, said it would seek to use its influence over the government in the Bombardier dispute.

“Everyone realises how important Bombardier is to Northern Ireland and we will use our influence with our government to make sure that continues,” the DUP’s Arlene Foster told Sky News.

The U.S. government has slapped heavy tariffs on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets which are partly made in Northern Ireland, potentially risking 4,200 jobs in the British province.

Boeing accuses Bombardier of dumping its new CSeries passenger jet in the U.S. market and says the aircraft is being unfairly subsidized by Canada, a charge the Canadian firm denies.

“What we must do now is to continue to work with our own government, with the American government, with the Canadian government, in trying to get Boeing to see sense,” Foster said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below