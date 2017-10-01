FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain will fight its corner in Boeing-Bombardier standoff - minister
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月1日

Britain will fight its corner in Boeing-Bombardier standoff - minister

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain will fight its corner in the damaging dispute between U.S. planemaker Boeing and Canadian rival Bombardier, its trade minister said on Sunday, adding that “protectionism always ends badly”.

The U.S. Department of Commerce last week imposed a 220-percent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets, whose wings are made at a plant in Belfast, following a complaint by Boeing, which accuses Canada of unfairly subsidising Bombardier.

The trade minister, Liam Fox, told the Conservative Party’s annual conference that the two companies must find a resolution.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Dale Hudson

