UK business minister to make statement on Bombardier after 1130 GMT
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
UK business minister to make statement on Bombardier after 1130 GMT

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British business minister Greg Clark will make a statement to parliament on Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier on Tuesday sometime after 1130 GMT, parliament announced.

Prime Minister Theresa May intervened in a trade row between Canada and the United States after a complaint by Boeing led to the U.S. Department of Commerce imposing a preliminary 220-percent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets.

The U.S. ruling puts as many as 4,200 jobs at risk at a plant in the British province of Northern Ireland, where the jets’ carbon wings are made.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

