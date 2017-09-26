Canada says steep U.S. duty aimed at 'eliminating' CSeries from U.S.

MONTREAL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said a steep import duty proposed by the United States on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries is “clearly aimed at eliminating” the narrowbody jets from the U.S. market.

Freeland’s statement came after the U.S. Commerce Department announced a preliminary 219.63 percent countervailing duty on the CSeries, which Boeing said allowed Bombardier “to dump its product into the U.S.” (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Sandra Maler)