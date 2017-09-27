FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Business Secretary confident will be able to have Bombardier case dismissed
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 中午11点39分 / 21 天前

UK Business Secretary confident will be able to have Bombardier case dismissed

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Wednesday he was confident he would be able to have the U.S. anti-subsidy complaint against Bombardier dismissed.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday imposed a 220-percent duty on Canadian Bombardier’s CSeries jets, whose wings are made at a Belfast plant that is Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing employer, following a complaint by Boeing.

The penalty will only take effect if the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) rules in Boeing’s favour.

“We’ve been working very closely with the Canadian government to make it clear that this is a complaint that is unjustified,” Clark told Sky TV.

“What needs to happen now by the trade commission is that they look to see whether there has been any detriment to Boeing,” he added.

“There hasn’t been because this aircraft does not compete with Boeing so we’re confident that we will be able to demonstrate that and have this case dismissed.” (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below