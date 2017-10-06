FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hits Bombardier with anti-dumping duty after Boeing complaint
2017年10月6日 / 下午5点15分 / 12 天前

U.S. hits Bombardier with anti-dumping duty after Boeing complaint

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday moved to impose additional trade duties on the sale of Bombardier Inc CSeries jets in the United States, prompted by Boeing Co’s accusation that the Canadian plane and train maker had dumped the planes at “absurdly low” prices.

The Commerce Department proposed a 79.82 percent antidumping duty after a preliminary finding that the jets were sold below cost to Delta Air Lines in 2016. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

