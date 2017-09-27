FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta CEO says does not expect U.S. duties on Bombardier jets
2017年9月27日

Delta CEO says does not expect U.S. duties on Bombardier jets

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on Wednesday that he does not expect the U.S. government to impose stiff duties on jets made by Bombardier .

Boeing’s complaint that the Canadian company is doing business unfairly was “absurd”, he said at the Skift Global forum in New York.

The dispute relates to C-series jets produced by Bombardier for Delta.

“How this is somehow a U.S. trade dispute (is) bizarre,” Bastian said, adding Boeing’s claims were the “ultimate hypocrisy.” (Reporting by Alana Wise in New York, additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

