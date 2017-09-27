FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Ireland's DUP says will fight to keep Bombardier Belfast open
2017年9月27日

Northern Ireland's DUP says will fight to keep Bombardier Belfast open

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s biggest political party said it would do everything it could to keep Bombardier’s plant in Belfast open after the U.S. government slapped tariffs on the firm’s CSeries jet which is partly made in the province.

“It is critical for Belfast,” Jeffrey Donaldson, a senior lawmaker in the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), told BBC Radio on Wednesday.

“This would have devastating consequences on our economy if the factory were to close and we’re going to do everything we can to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority Conservative government depends on backing from the DUP for their control of the British parliament. Bombardier is the single largest manufacturing employer in Northern Ireland. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

