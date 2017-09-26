FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer cheers U.S. decision on Bombardier subsidies
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 晚上11点12分 / 22 天前

Brazil's Embraer cheers U.S. decision on Bombardier subsidies

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA cheered a decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday to slap preliminary anti-subsidy duties of 220 percent on CSeries jets made by Bombardier Inc after U.S. rival Boeing Co claimed the aircraft were unfairly subsidized by Canada.

Embraer said in an emailed statement that the U.S. decision reinforces Brazil’s argument before the World Trade Organization that Bombardier’s subsidies violate Canada’s trade obligations.

However, one aircraft industry source said the ruling was a mixed result for Embraer, since it might scare off airlines from buying its jets for fear of drawing similar trade reprisals. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below