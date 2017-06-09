FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
U.S. trade body continues probe into dumping claims against Bombardier jets
2017年6月9日

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday voted to continue an investigation into Boeing Co's complaint that Canada's Bombardier Inc dumped its CSeries jet below cost in the U.S. market while benefiting from unfair subsidies.

The ITC's preliminary 5-0 vote found there was sufficient evidence to continue the probe. The vote, which was largely expected, is the first step in a case that could lead the United States to impose steep duties on Bombardier's newest 110- to 130-seat jets. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

