U.S. slaps duties on Bombardier jets after Boeing subsidy complaint

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it slapped preliminary anti-subsidy duties on CSeries jets made by Bombardier Inc after rival Boeing Co claimed the aircraft were unfairly subsidized by Canada.

The department imposed a 219.63 percent countervailing duty on Bombardier’s new commercial jets after it made a preliminary finding of subsidization. Boeing has complained the 110-to-130 seat aircraft, which have not yet been imported into the United States, were dumped below cost in the U.S. market last year while benefiting from unfair subsidies. (Reporting by Eric Beech)