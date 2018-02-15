FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 15, 2018 / 1:51 PM / a day ago

Bombardier CEO calls U.S. trade agency reasoning "good news"

1 分钟阅读

MONTREAL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc Chief Executive Alain Bellemare on Thursday described a U.S. trade agency’s explanation for why it rejected hefty duties on the company’s CSeries jet sales to American carriers as very “good news.”

On Wednesday, the International Trade Commission said Boeing Co lost no sales or revenue when U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines ordered the aircraft in 2016 from the Canadian planemaker.

The International Trade Commission published its reasoning three weeks after announcing its decision to not impose duties on the CSeries. (Reporting By Allison Lampert)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below