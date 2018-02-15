Bombardier CEO calls U.S. trade agency reasoning "good news"

MONTREAL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc Chief Executive Alain Bellemare on Thursday described a U.S. trade agency’s explanation for why it rejected hefty duties on the company’s CSeries jet sales to American carriers as very “good news.”

On Wednesday, the International Trade Commission said Boeing Co lost no sales or revenue when U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines ordered the aircraft in 2016 from the Canadian planemaker.

The International Trade Commission published its reasoning three weeks after announcing its decision to not impose duties on the CSeries. (Reporting By Allison Lampert)