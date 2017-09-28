FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM May says Boeing's behaviour in Bombardier row is undermining its UK relations
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日

PM May says Boeing's behaviour in Bombardier row is undermining its UK relations

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that Boeing is undermining its relationship with Britain by its behaviour in a dispute with Canadian rival Bombardier that has put 4,200 jobs at risk in Northern Ireland.

“What I would say in relation to Boeing is that of course we have a long term partnership with Boeing in various aspects of government and this is not the sort of behaviour we expect form a long term partner and it undermines that partnership,” May said when answering a question at a Bank of England event.

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday imposed a 220-percent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets, whose wings are made at a plant in Belfast, following a complaint by Boeing which accuses Canada of unfairly subsidising Bombardier. (Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

