FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Refer Boeing-Bombardier case to World Trade Organization, say UK opposition Labour
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 上午10点23分 / 20 天前

Refer Boeing-Bombardier case to World Trade Organization, say UK opposition Labour

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said a trade dispute between U.S. planemaker Boeing and its Canadian rival Bombardier should be referred to the World Trade Organization.

Prime Minister Theresa May said that Boeing was undermining its relationship with Britain by its behaviour in a dispute with Canadian rival Bombardier that has put 4,200 jobs at risk in Northern Ireland.

“Instead of putting ourselves in the wrong by threatening to victimise Boeing - an empty threat given that thousands of jobs in the UK rely on the aerospace sector - the UK as one of the founders of the World Trade Organization, should refer the case to the WTO dispute settlement procedure,” said Barry Gardiner, Labour’s international trade policy chief.

Britain is already involved in the world’s largest trade dispute, involving mutual claims of illegal aircraft subsidies between Europe and the United States. The case has led to years of argument over development loans given to aircraft manufacturers such as Bombardier. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Tim Hepher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below