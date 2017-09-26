FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Outgoing N.Ireland leader says U.S. Bombardier ruling 'not end of process'
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 晚上11点22分 / 22 天前

Outgoing N.Ireland leader says U.S. Bombardier ruling 'not end of process'

1 分钟阅读

DUBLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s outgoing leader Arlene Foster, whose region produces the wings for Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets, said a U.S. decision to slap duties on the plane was disappointing, but “not the end of the process.”

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday said it had imposed a 220 percent duty on the jets after rival Boeing Co claimed the aircraft were unfairly subsidized by Canada.

“This is a very disappointing determination, but it is not the end of the process and there are further steps that will follow,” Foster said in a statement.

Foster was First Minister of Northern Ireland until its power sharing government collapsed in January. British Prime Minister Theresa May is dependent on the votes of Foster’s 10 Democratic Unionist Party deputies to pass legislation in the British parliament. (Reporting by Conor Humphries and Amanda Ferguson, Editing by Tim Hepher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below