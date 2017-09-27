FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada PM says Boeing-Bombardier dispute raised at NAFTA talks
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日

Canada PM says Boeing-Bombardier dispute raised at NAFTA talks

1 分钟阅读

OTTAWA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland raised the issue of U.S. tariffs imposed on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jet at a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday during negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“Our minister of foreign affairs brought up this issue directly with Trade Representative Lighthizer today in the NAFTA negotiations,” Trudeau told parliament. “We will continue to stand up for Canadian jobs every step of the way, defend our workers in the aerospace industry in Quebec and right across the country. We know that the punitive actions taken by Boeing are completely unfounded and without merit.” (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Leslie Adler)

