UPDATE 1-Boeing reports 7.4 pct rise in Q3 plane deliveries

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday its deliveries rose 7.4 percent in the third quarter, helped by higher demand for its single-aisle 737 jetliners.

Total number of planes delivered in the quarter rose to 202 from 188 a year earlier, the world’s biggest planemaker said in a statement.

Boeing delivered 145 of its 737s in the quarter, up from 120 a year earlier.

However, deliveries of 787 Dreamliners fell to 35 from 36, while deliveries of 777 planes fell to 16 from 22.

The company said it delivered a total of 554 planes since the beginning of the year and expects to deliver 760 to 765 for the year.

Boeing also said it had 127 new orders for the third quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil d‘Silva)