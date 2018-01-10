FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing unveils prototype for unmanned electric cargo air vehicle
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
#公司新闻(英文)
January 10, 2018 / 6:09 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

2 分钟阅读

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Wednesday unveiled a prototype for an unmanned electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing cargo air vehicle (CAV) that the planemaker said will be used to test it’s autonomous technology.

The CAV, designed and built in less than three months, is powered by an environmentally-friendly electric propulsion system and can carry up to 500 pounds, Boeing said.

“Our new CAV prototype ... presents new possibilities for autonomous cargo delivery, logistics and other transportation applications,” said Steve Nordlund, vice president of Boeing HorizonX, the unit that developed the CAV.

Chicago-based Boeing’s development of the environmentally-friendly electric propulsion system comes as the race intensifies to advance battery technology and electric motors to lower flying costs and move away from fossil fuels.

Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Siemens came together in November to develop a hybrid electric engine, with Airbus responsible for the control architecture of the propulsion system and batteries.

In October, a Seattle-area startup - backed by the venture capital arms of Boeing and JetBlue Airways Corp - announced plans to bring a small hybrid-electric commuter aircraft to market by 2022. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
