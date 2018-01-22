FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 3:59 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

U.S. aviation agency clears Boeing's new Dreamliner

1 分钟阅读

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing Co’s 787-10 Dreamliner for commercial use, the planemaker said on Monday.

The Boeing 787-10, which competes with Airbus SE’s A350, is a stretched version of the earlier 787-9 Dreamliner and can carry 330 people, seven more than originally designed for.

Boeing said it has more than 170 orders for the fuel-efficient jetliner so far, from nine customers worldwide, and deliveries will start in first half of 2018. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

