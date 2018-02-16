FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 16, 2018 / 2:33 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Boeing's 737 MAX-9 aircraft receives FAA approval

1 分钟阅读

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The world’s largest plane maker Boeing Co said on Friday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had officially certified its 737 MAX-9 aircraft for commercial service.

The stamp of approval affirms the airplane’s handling, systems and overall performance all comply with required aviation regulations, Boeing said.

Keith Leverkuhn, 737 general manager, said on Wednesday he expected the certification “within a matter of days-weeks.”

Boeing said it was in the final stages of preparing the aircraft, which is designed for 220 passengers, for its first delivery to Lion Air Group. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below