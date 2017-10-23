FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月23日 / 早上6点48分 / 2 天内

2 分钟阅读

* MHI to pursue lean production methods, automation

* Fits with Boeing’s drive to reduce cost structure

* Pair to study technologies for future commercial aircraft (Adds details of deal, 777X plans)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Boeing Co and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) announced they have agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

MHI is the sole supplier of the 787 composite wings and manufactures them at its factory in Nagoya. The deal with MHI fits with Boeing’s company-wide drive of reducing its cost structure.

Under the new agreement announced in a joint statement on Monday, MHI will pursue increased efficiency in its production system and supply-chain through lean production methods, automation and other activities.

The pair will also study advanced aerostructure technologies for future generation commercial aircraft.

MHI said last year Boeing was seeking a new round of lower prices and changes in payment terms as the U.S. manufacturer stepped up efforts to conserve cash.

Delays in the 787 development and delivery, due in part to difficulties of managing a global supply chain, prompted Boeing to produce more of the upcoming 777X widebody, including the wings, at home despite MHI’s attempts to keep the work in Japan.

Japanese participation in the production of 777X parts will fall to 21 percent from 35 percent of the 787. MHI will however produce fuselage sections for the 777X programme. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

