Boeing secures $27-bln order for 175 aircraft from flydubai
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
December 21, 2017 / 6:47 PM / 4 days ago

Boeing secures $27-bln order for 175 aircraft from flydubai

1 分钟阅读

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co confirmed on Thursday an order from Middle East’s discount airline, flydubai, for 175 narrow-body jets in a deal valued at $27 billion at current list prices.

The largest single-aisle jet order in Middle East’s history also comes with an option to buy an additional 50 jets, the planemaker said.

“This is our largest order in our eight-year history and our third order with Boeing,” flydubai Chief Executive Ghaith Al Ghaith said.

Reuters reported in November the airline was close to placing orders with Boeing.

Flydubai, an all-Boeing operator owned by the government of Dubai, first ordered 75 single-aisle 737 MAXs in 2013. Boeing has racked up 640 net orders for the narrow-body aircraft in 2017.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

