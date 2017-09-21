FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines to place orders for 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日 / 晚上11点20分

Turkish Airlines to place orders for 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday that Turkish Airlines intends to buy 40 787-9 Dreamliners, indicating demand for long-haul aircraft amid declining orders for many wide-body models.

The agreement, valued at $10.8 billion at Boeing list prices, comes at a time when Turkish Airlines is looking to strengthen fleet capacity to meet demand for the wide-body airliners.

Earlier this month Boeing said it would raise production of 787 Dreamliner jets to 14 a month in 2019, reviving plans previously on hold due to a wobble in demand for wide-body jets. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

