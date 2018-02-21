FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 21, 2018 / 3:28 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

CEO expects Boeing to generate 15 pct of 2018 profit in first quarter

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will generate about 15 percent of its earnings per share and about 10 percent of its cash for the full year during the first quarter of 2018, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday.

Boeing said last month that it expects to earn adjusted profit of $13.80 to $14.00 per share for all of 2018, and operating cash flow of $15 billion. Muilenburg spoke at an investor conference in Miami organized by Citigroup. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below