January 31, 2018 / 4:18 PM / 2 days ago

Boeing CEO says still in talks with Embraer on strategic deal

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is still talking with Embraer SA and others about a deal, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on a conference call on Wednesday, adding that the Brazilian planemaker’s products could be a boost to Boeing’s long-term strategy.

The two companies announced they were discussing a potential combination in December, but no agreement has been reached that would satisfy the Brazilian government, which holds veto power over Embraer’s strategic moves.

The talks follow Airbus’ agreement last year to buy a majority stake in Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jetliner program, a direct rival of Embraer’s biggest E-Jets. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby)

