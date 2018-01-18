FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 6:43 PM / 更新于 8 hours ago

MOVES-Bank of America names MacDonald new global TMT head; Zakkour departs

Liana B. Baker

2 分钟阅读

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has appointed Jack MacDonald to be head of global technology, media and telecom investment (TMT)banking, following the departure of Anwar Zakkour, the banker who formerly led the TMT group, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

A Bank of America spokesman confirmed the memo’s contents.

MacDonald, who will remain based in Palo Alto, California will also be named a chairman of global M&A. MacDonald was previously a co-head of global M&A. He will work closely with the head of technology investment banking, Gary Kirkham, as well as Steve Baronoff, chairman of global M&A, and co-heads of global M&A, Patrick Ramsey and Adrian Mee, the memo said.

Zakkour, who joined the bank in 2013 from JP Morgan based in New York, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, according to the memo.

While at Bank of America, Zakkour advised on the sale of the Los Angeles Clippers to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Activision Blizzard’s acquisition of King Digital and Verizon’s acquisition of Yahoo. MacDonald, a veteran technology and M&A banker, has advised Salesforce.com on its acquisition of DemandWare and ExactTarget, Western Digital’s acquisition of Sandisk, and Dell’s acquisition of EMC Corp. The memo, signed by Diego De Giorgi, head of global investment banking, said Zakkour would partner closely with MacDonald over the next few weeks during the transition. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker)

