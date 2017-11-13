FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ to persist with monetary easing to boost inflation: Kuroda
2017年11月13日 / 晚上6点04分 / 1 天前

BOJ to persist with monetary easing to boost inflation: Kuroda

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will continue to persist with “powerful monetary easing” to nurture positive inflation developments, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in Zurich on Monday.

“Going forward, with the output gap improving steadily, firms’ stance is likely to gradually shift toward raising wages and prices,” Kuroda said in a lecture at the University of Zurich. “If further price rises come to be widespread, inflation expectations are likely to rise steadily.”

“The Bank will continue to persist with powerful monetary easing to ensure that such positive developments are not cut short,” he added. (Reporting by John Revill; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)

