Bombardier says AirBaltic resumes CSeries CS300 flights

TORONTO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said on Thursday AirBaltic had resumed flights of CSeries CS300 jets after a temporary halt to inspect engine accessory.

Aerospace industry publication FlightGlobal reported earlier that Latvian carrier AirBaltic had temporarily grounded its fleet of Bombardier CSeries jets.

“There was a question around the inspection of an engine accessory ...,” a Bombardier spokeswoman said in an email statement to Reuters, adding that AirBaltic had confirmed to the Canadian company that commercial flights had resumed.

AirBaltic was the first airline to operate the larger variant of Bombardier’s CSeries jet.