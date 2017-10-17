FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Baltic says hopes Bombardier-Airbus deal does not affect pricing
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 下午1点18分 / 4 天内

Air Baltic says hopes Bombardier-Airbus deal does not affect pricing

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Latvian-based Air Baltic says a deal by Airbus to invest in Bombardier is positive news for it as a customer of the Canadian company’s CSeries jet, but hopes it won’t affect the pricing of a planned new order.

Air Baltic is currently flying the larger variant of the CSeries, the CS300, having ordered 20 of them.

“We took the decision in 2012 not to take the (Airbus) A319, but to go for the CS300 and now Airbus confirmed that it was the right decision,” CEO Martin Gauss told Reuters of the sidelines of an A4E event in Brussels.

“It means we have a stronger partner in the back now, so for us it’s very positive.”

Air Baltic is also in talks for a further 14 CS300 jets plus options to replace its turboprop planes, and Gauss said he hoped the Airbus deal would not alter the purchase price, with talks already at an advanced stage.

“Our potential order is there and I hope we don’t have to completely change the evaluation of whether it is a good step because we are replacing our turboprops with it. I hope they respect what we have done so far,” Gauss said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing Arno Schuetze)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below