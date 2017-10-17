FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing calls CSeries deal a bid to escape U.S. import fees
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 凌晨12点42分 / 5 天前

Boeing calls CSeries deal a bid to escape U.S. import fees

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing dismissed a deal between Airbus and Bombardier to partner on Canada’s CSeries jet, calling it an attempt to sidestep import duties recommended by the U.S. Commerce Department following a Boeing trade complaint.

“This looks like a questionable deal between two heavily state-subsidised competitors to skirt the recent findings of the U.S. government,” a Boeing spokesman said.

“Our position remains that everyone should play by the same rules, for free and fair trade to work.”

Bombardier earlier said it would sell control of its CSeries programme to Europe’s Airbus under a deal that would see some of the jets produced in the United States, where local airlines would therefore not have to pay the proposed import penalties.

The Quebec government, through its financing arm, took a 49 percent stake in the CSeries program in 2015 for $1 billion. Quebec’s share, most recently 38 percent, will slip to 19 percent following the deal with Airbus. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
