FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK business minister welcomes Airbus stake in Bombardier's C Series
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 早上6点28分 / 4 天前

UK business minister welcomes Airbus stake in Bombardier's C Series

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Tuesday he welcomed the deal for Airbus to buy a majority stake in Bombardier’s C Series jetliner program, saying Britain would work closely with the firms to protect its interests.

“There is some way to go before the deal is completed and our number one priority throughout will be the workforce in Northern Ireland,” Clark said in a statement, adding Britain would also continue to work with Canada to end Bombardier’s costly trade dispute with Boeing Co. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below