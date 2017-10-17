FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK will keep working to resolve "unjustified" Boeing trade dispute
2017年10月17日 / 上午10点38分 / 4 天内

UK will keep working to resolve "unjustified" Boeing trade dispute

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would keep working to resolve what it called an “unjustified” case brought by U.S. plane manufacturer Boeing against Canada’s Bombardier relating to the CSeries jetliner programme.

“We have been working tirelessly across government to secure the future of the CSeries in recent months, and we will continue to do all we can to ensure the unjustified case brought by Boeing reaches a swift and effective resolution,” the British government’s Northern Ireland minister, James Brokenshire, said in a statement. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

