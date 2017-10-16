FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus, Bombardier see boost in CSeries sales under deal
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 晚上11点47分 / 5 天前

Airbus, Bombardier see boost in CSeries sales under deal

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Airbus and Bombardier predicted an upswing in sales of the CSeries as a result of an agreement by Airbus to take control of the troubled Canadian jet programme.

Bombardier Chief Executive Alain Bellemare predicted the deal would double the value of the CSeries programme, which has been struggling due to weak sales and now faces heavy import duties to the United States after a Boeing trade complaint.

In a media conference call, both executives said plans to build some jets at Airbus’ U.S. assembly plant in Alabama would mean no import duty would be payable by U.S. airlines after all, potentially thwarting the anti-dumping trade case by Boeing.

Airbus said it would make no upfront payment in exchange for the CSeries stake, instead offering the benefit of its global procurement and marketing networks -- mirroring what industry sources described as the terms of a previous failed bid in 2015.

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said much had changed since Airbus walked away from the previous round of talks, given that the CSeries was now certified and in service and Airbus continued to face a dearth in sales of its small A319.

Boeing had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below