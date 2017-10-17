FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta says Bombardier CSeries delivery schedule unclear
2017年10月17日 / 下午1点48分 / 4 天前

1 分钟阅读

ATLANTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday it was unclear when the Bombardier CSeries jets would be delivered, as a proposed U.S. government tariff on the planes complicates the future of the Canadian-made aircraft.

Speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Chief Operating Officer Gil West said the delivery schedule of the plane was still “something of a question mark.”

On Monday, Airbus SE agreed to take a majority stake in CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Nick Zieminski

