Bombardier confident Airbus deal can resolve U.S tariff issue






2017年10月17日 / 上午9点38分 / 4 天内

Bombardier confident Airbus deal can resolve U.S tariff issue

1 分钟阅读

TOULOUSE, France, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Airbus SE’s acquisition of a majority stake in Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jetliner means the aircraft can be made in the United States and should enable the Canadian plane maker to skirt U.S. trade tariffs, Bombardier’s CEO said on Tuesday.

“Assembly in the U.S. can resolve the issue,” Bombardier Chief Executive Alain Bellemare told a joint news conference in Toulouse.

Bellemare said the two companies would now work on a 6-12 month timeline for finalising the deal. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
