FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French government welcomes Airbus' deal on Bombardier CSeries stake
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 早上7点38分 / 5 天前

French government welcomes Airbus' deal on Bombardier CSeries stake

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The French government, which owns an 11 percent stake in Airbus, welcomes the airplane maker’s deal for a majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries jet programme, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

“I welcome this news, everything that makes Airbus stronger, everything that makes the European aircraft manufacturing industry stronger goes in the right direction,” Le Maire told journalists, after Airbus agreed on Monday to buy a majority stake in the Bombardier CSeries jetliner program. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below