Airbus CEO says expects to sell "thousands" of CSeries jets
2017年10月20日 / 下午1点13分 / 4 天内

Airbus CEO says expects to sell "thousands" of CSeries jets

1 分钟阅读

MONTREAL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday he believes aerospace analysts are underestimating demand for Bombardier Inc’s CSeries planes and said the company would sell “thousands” of the 110-to-130 seat jets.

Airbus, which is taking a majority stake in the CSeries program, knows “how to sell single-aisle aircraft,” Enders told a breakfast hosted by Montreal’s chamber of commerce.

“I think we will sell many more of these planes,” he said. “I think we will sell thousands.”

Airbus on Monday agreed to take a majority stake in the CSeries program, securing the plane’s future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing and U.S. regulators. (Reporting By Allison Lampert, Editing by Franklin Paul)

