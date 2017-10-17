FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa says CSeries' future more sustainable after Airbus deal
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 下午1点38分 / 4 天前

Lufthansa says CSeries' future more sustainable after Airbus deal

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The future of Bombardier’s CSeries programme is more secure after Airbus took a majority stake, customer Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

“It’s a great aircraft, a great programme and it deserves a sustainable future. After last night’s decision, that future is much more sustainable and that’s good for aviation, the environment, surely good for Bombardier and Airbus and the Lufthansa Group,” Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Tuesday at an event hosted by aviation group A4E. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below