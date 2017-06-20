FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Bombardier to supply, maintain 750 coaches for UK's South Western rail network
2017年6月20日

Bombardier to supply, maintain 750 coaches for UK's South Western rail network

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc said it has signed a $1.14 billion contract to supply its new passenger coaches to the two new operators of Britain's South Western rail franchise.

Bombardier Transportation will sell and maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles to British rail company FirstGroup and Hongkong's MTR Corp.

FirstGroup and MTR Corp will use the coaches to operate South Western franchise, starting from Aug. 20, 2017, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7845 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

