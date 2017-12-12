UPDATE 1-Bombardier signs $724 mln UK train contract

(Adds details of the contract)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s rail unit said on Tuesday it signed a $724 million contract to sell 333 of its electric Aventra trains to be used by British rail operator West Midlands.

Under the deal, Bombardier will sell and maintain three-car trains for metro services and five-car trains for outer suburban and long distances.

The trains will be made at Bombardier’s Derby facility in England and are expected to be delivered between 2020 and 2022. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)