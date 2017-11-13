FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bombardier in talks with EgyptAir for $1.1 bln CSeries deal-Bbg
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
2017年11月13日 / 晚上9点25分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Bombardier in talks with EgyptAir for $1.1 bln CSeries deal-Bbg

2 分钟阅读

(Adds company spokeswoman comment)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canadian plane-and-train-maker Bombardier Inc is in advanced talks with EgyptAir over a potential $1.1 billion order for CSeries jets, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is likely to include a firm order for 12 CS300 jets, and could be announced as early as Tuesday at the Dubai Air Show, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2iSDNU1)

European planemaker Airbus SE recently agreed to take a majority stake in the CSeries program, in exchange for Airbus’s purchasing and marketing power and support for the aircraft that had few orders due to doubts over its future.

Bombardier said, earlier this month, that it received a letter of intent from an unnamed European customer for 31 firm CSeries orders.

Bombardier spokeswoman, Nathalie Siphengphet said there was clearly a strong momentum for the CSeries, and there was growing interest from airlines around the world. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

