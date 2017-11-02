FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier CEO says CSeries jet engine delays are "short-term"
2017年11月2日 / 中午12点25分 / 更新于 14 小时前

Bombardier CEO says CSeries jet engine delays are "short-term"

1 分钟阅读

MONTREAL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s Chief Executive Alain Bellemare told analysts that engine delays that have reduced deliveries of the company’s CSeries jets this year are a “short-term issue” that supplier Pratt & Whitney is “actively addressing.”

Bombardier said on Thursday it expects to deliver about 20-22 CSeries narrowbody jets, down from 30, in 2017 following engine delays by supplier Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp.

Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

