#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 5, 2018 / 10:40 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Canada's Bombardier to sell shares worth C$638 million

1 分钟阅读

March 5 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc will sell equity to strengthen its balance sheet as part of a five-year turnaround plan, the Canadian plane-and-train maker said on Monday.

The company will sell 168 million Class B shares at C$3.80 per share to raise C$638.4 million ($492.3 million) in gross proceeds. The price represents a discount of 4 percent to the stock’s Monday closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Bombardier, which considered bankruptcy in 2015, announced a turnaround plan focused on improving profit margins and shedding billions of dollars in debt.

Credit Suisse, National Bank Financial, UBS and TD Securities are the underwriters for the stock offering.

$1 = 1.2968 Canadian dollars Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
