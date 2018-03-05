Canada's Bombardier to sell shares worth C$638 million

March 5 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc will sell equity to strengthen its balance sheet as part of a five-year turnaround plan, the Canadian plane-and-train maker said on Monday.

The company will sell 168 million Class B shares at C$3.80 per share to raise C$638.4 million ($492.3 million) in gross proceeds. The price represents a discount of 4 percent to the stock’s Monday closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Bombardier, which considered bankruptcy in 2015, announced a turnaround plan focused on improving profit margins and shedding billions of dollars in debt.

Credit Suisse, National Bank Financial, UBS and TD Securities are the underwriters for the stock offering.